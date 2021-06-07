On the 30th Anniversary of the Call That Changed Her Life, General Hospital’s Laura Wright Marvels at Her Journey, From Gas-Station Attendant to Emmy-Winning Soap Star: She’s ‘Still in Shock,’ Even Now
John Paschal/JPI
You just never know when your life is about to change forever.
Fans may currently know her as General Hospital’s Carly, but 30 years ago today, Laura Wright landed her very first daytime gig as someone else — Loving’s Alison Rescott, a character that crossed over to All My Children’s Pine Valley a time or two! The ABC soap opera superstar shared a flashback photo from that exciting time and thought back on the special milestone that changed her life forever.
“I was working at my dad’s gas station in Chesapeake, Maryland and received the phone call that changed my life,” she began and recalled the details, “Be in New York by 5 pm tonight. You start work tomorrow morning.” The actress admitted that she’s “still in shock — still so grateful and still madly in love with what I get to do every day!”
Those who watch Wright in her Port Charles role can tell she still loves being an actress. Heck, she’s even won a Daytime Emmy as Carly, who is currently mourning the loss of her husband Sonny, while taking charge as the head of his crime family. And given the emotion that Wright puts into her scenes, we cannot wait for Carly to find out that Sonny is alive — and that Nina has known all along. She’s going to flip her lid!
While we wait for the drama to unfold, take a look at 15 defining moments for Carly in our photo gallery below then get your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com's newsletter.