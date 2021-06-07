General Hospital Weekly Preview: [Spoiler] Has Suspicions About Michael — While Phyllis Questions Nina About Her Feelings for Mike

Read our General Hospital spoilers to learn who helps Maxie through a difficult conversation. Then take a look through our gallery of soaps best and worst of 2021 , so far,

And over in Nixon Falls, Phyllis gets real with Nina and asks her what the problem with her and “Mike” having feelings for one another is. As Nina puts it, “You have no idea, Phyllis!” How much longer can Nina keep the truth from “Mike?”

After his confrontation with Peter led to the latter’s death, Liz convinced Finn to cover the death up because if he went to prison then nobody could save Chase. The problem? Without Peter and his antidote, Chase may really be a goner, and Finn knows this.

Last week someone peered into the window of the Quartermaine gatehouse and saw Willow and Michael together. In this promo, Jax, who had just left the mansion, begins to ask questions about what is going on with Michael. Oh, and did we mention the title of this promo is blackmail? Could Jax blackmail Willow and Michael into giving Nina rights where Wiley is concerned?

Curtis remains hospitalized and unconscious after being shot by Cyrus during the hostage crisis. Trina sits by his side and urges him to wake up. We think it might take someone else’s voice to nudge Curtis awake though.

Brook Lynn’s plan is going perfectly, with everyone believing that Maxie’s daughter is actually hers with Valentin. Then why does she look so uneasy? Maybe because Valentin and Olivia have fallen head over heels with BLQ 2.0 and are eventually going to have their hearts ripped out. Perhaps Brook Lynn is beginning to realizing her scam might not be as easy to pull off.

1 / 33 <p>We were psyched to begin with when <em>Days of Our Lives</em> announced that Jackée Harry was joining the cast. But then we met the glamtastic Paulina, she started letting drop her truth bombs, and we couldn’t have agreed more with her assessment of Salem: “This town <em>needs</em> me.”</p>

2 / 33 <p><em>The Young and the Restless</em> has needed a shot in the arm as much as any of us before we were vaccinated — and the Locke Ness Monster beautifully fit the bill. Now if only the show would let us <em>see</em> just how bad Richard Burgi’s Big Bad is instead of merely telling us over and over again that he’s powerful and scary.</p>

3 / 33 <p>Fans of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> seemed to agree that the daring new direction of the show’s wardrobe was bold, alright. But from what they dubbed Hope’s “Little Bo Beep” dress on, they weren’t at all sure about beautiful. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/599163/bold-beautiful-fashions-ugly-stylish-best-worst-dressed/" target="_blank">See more of the avant-garde fashions here</a>.)</p>

4 / 33 <p>Never in a million <em>years</em> did it occur to us that <em>General Hospital</em> would pair up Scotty and Obrecht. But when the show did, we were like, “Why didn’t <em>we</em> think of that?!?” The schemers are a match made in… well, we’re not sure where, actually. Heaven <em>and</em> hell? Regardless, wherever Franco is, we suspect that he approves.</p>

5 / 33 <p>Enough with the masks already, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>! It’s a great enough stretch of the imagination to expect viewers to believe that they can alter characters’ height and voice as well as their face, but to have Kristen coming up with new ones as easily was we do excuses to drink that fourth glass of wine? No, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>. No.</p>

6 / 33 <p>From the moment we met Amanda’s estranged family on<em> The Young and the Restless</em>, we wanted more, more, more. But rather than give us strained relations and awkward dinners, the show thrust Amanda and her newfound kin into a story we don’t care about centered on the death of a character we never met. D’oh!</p>

7 / 33 <p>Sure, as <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> is wont to do, it put together a love-starved Quinn and Carter <em>way</em> too fast. But since their night of passion was so! Freakin’! Sexy! we can’t blame the show for being in a hurry to get to it. Just glance at that photo; no one looks <em>that</em> guilty if they haven’t done something fantabulously scandalous.</p>

8 / 33 <p>We know we’ll take heat for saying it, but “Sam who?” Britt and Jason’s tryst on <em>General Hospital</em> was so steamy, it took us all the way back to when he was having no-strings-attached sex with Carly in the ’90s.</p>

9 / 33 <p>We didn’t count, but if we had, we’d be willing to bet that the half-heart necklaces over which <em>General Hospital</em> had Nina obsess got more mentions — not to mention more screen time — than Mac and Felicia. Combined.</p>

10 / 33 <p>If we live to be a hundred, die and come back from the dead, we <em>still</em> won’t get why <em>Days of Our Lives</em> decided to write off Linsey Godfrey, thereby breaking up what was arguably its cutest (and certainly its most fun) couple, Sarah and Xander — “Xarah” to their friends.</p>

11 / 33 <p>Love Mark Grossman. Love his work as <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ tortured Adam Newman. <em>Don’t</em> love the way the soap makes the character borderline psychotic one day, an unlikable ass the next, a romantic hero the day after that, and by the time you read this, probably a Martian from outer space. Time — make that <em>past</em> time — to decide who Adam is and let him evolve in a way that springs from character, not plot necessity.</p>

12 / 33 <p>As <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> launched Fartgate, we couldn’t help but feel bad for Delon de Metz and Diamont White, who were stuck playing out a scenario in which Paris’ date with Zende was ruined by Zoe-induced indigestion. It was supposed to be funny (we think), but it turned out to be anything but a — sorry, Paris — gas.</p>

13 / 33 <p>Not only did <em>General Hospital</em> kill off Roger Howarth’s Franco, it did so on a freakin’ Tuesday! <em>That</em>, folks, is how you make sure viewers know that they can’t afford to miss a single episode.</p>

14 / 33 <p>Having <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Ben psychically begin “hearing” Ciara — literally <em>yelling</em> at him through the cosmos — might have been quicker and easier than having him and Shawn actually track down the kidnapped bride. But it made us embarrassed for all concerned; they — <em>and</em> viewers — deserved better.</p>

15 / 33 <p>Maybe it wasn’t the best idea <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> ever had to let Thomas and Finn’s confrontation with paternity-test tamperer Vinny get physical in the age of social distancing. What resulted was less tense than intensely funny.</p>

16 / 33 <p><em>General Hospital</em> dragged out the climax of its Peter storyline for so, so, <em>so</em> long that by the time Finn pushed Anna’s son down the stairs, most of the audience was really to throw the doctor a party. </p>

17 / 33 <p>When we saw the sparks fly between <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Nick and Phyllis’ nemesis Sally, all we could think was, “Oh, honey, pass the popcorn! We are <em>here</em> for it!” But to this day, the question remains whether the show will capitalize on the sizzling chemistry between Joshua Morrow and Courtney Hope (and the love triangle just waiting to happen).</p>

18 / 33 <p>“If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you a thousand times” isn’t just a saying on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>, it’s the truth. Not since <em>Passions</em> has a show played its dialogue on as exhaustive a loop as this. (And you know how that worked out for <em>Passions</em> in the end… )</p>

19 / 33 <p>We’re not sure if <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ newly-created 1990s flashbacks (with Jennifer playing Laura and Abigail playing Jennifer) were supposed to be hilarious. But they were — right down to that unexpected cameo by <em>Seinfeld</em>’s legendary puffy shirt.</p>

20 / 33 <p>We’re still not entirely convinced ex-lover Ryan was the one who sent <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Ava that well-preserved cockroach. We are, however, sure that the blonde bombshell will, once the truth comes out, she will crush them beneath heel in much the same way she did their unwanted gift.</p>

21 / 33 <p>After severing Lola’s ties to Kyle and sending would-be beau Theo off the canvas, <em>Young & Restless </em>inexplicably relegated Sasha Calle to the literal backburner as her alter ego was rarely seen outside the Society kitchen. Only after the actress scored the role of Supergirl in the upcoming <em>Flash </em>film did the soap briefly throw Lola back into the action just long enough to make sure we’d miss her all the more when the character returned to Miami. </p>

22 / 33 <p>We all knew that<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ Gwen was going to turn out to be Jack’s daughter. The writing was not only on the wall, it was in a huge-ass font. But that did nothing diminish the impact of Emily O’Brien’s beautiful performance in the scenes in which she called out Daddy Dearest for, as she put it, knocking up her mum and waltzing away.</p>

23 / 33 <p>In the wake of Sonny’s supposed death, <em>General Hospital </em>gave Maurice Benard the opportunity to play a completely new character… and boy, did he run with it. “Mike” is so charming we’re going to be sorry to see him go when inevitably Sonny’s memories return.</p>

24 / 33 <p>This is <em>not</em> a diss of Linda Dano, who is not only a brilliant actress but a beloved soap icon. This is simply an acknowledgement that if Louise Sorel is not available to reprise her <em>Days of Our Lives</em> role of Vivian, the character should not appear on the show. (See also: the estimable Robin Strasser before Dano.)</p>

25 / 33 <p>For months, we’ve been told that <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Bill wants to reunite with Katie. Unfortunately, we’ve barely seen the two of them together, let alone any efforts on the publisher’s part to prove himself worthy of her forgiveness. </p>

26 / 33 <p><em>Days of Our Lives </em>took full advantage of the fact that half of Salem had threatened to kill Charlie by telling a well-paced tale which kept us guessing. Better still, the unmasking of Jan as the bad boy’s killer (mostly) made sense even as it kicked off the next arc of the story. </p>

27 / 33 <p>With Sonny “dead” and Jason out of commission, it looked as if <em>General Hospital</em>’s Cyrus might worm his way into the five families. Until, that is, Carly strutted in lookin’ like a million bucks and making it clear that there was a new (lady) boss in town!</p>

28 / 33 <p>Overnight, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Quinn and Zoe went from people who occasionally crossed paths at the office to secret-sharing gal pals. The instafriendship made absolutely no sense whatsoever… but it did serve its purpose by putting Quinn and Carter on a collision course. A sexy, sexy collision course. </p>

29 / 33 <p>It seemed like the formula for soapy success: <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Devon loved Elena but was drawn to Amanda, who was dating Nate but spending a lot of time with her dead twin’s widow, causing Elena’s jealousy to flare up and result in a one-night stand with Nate. Yet somehow, this swirling quagmire of uncontrolled emotions and loosened libidos generated about as much actual drama as a menu change at Society. </p>

30 / 33 <p>Chanel planting a kiss on Allie was a <em>Days of Our Lives </em>twist we never saw coming… mainly because soaps have done a uniformly awful job when it comes to playing sexual fluidity. As Chanel continues to let her heart — not societal norms — dictate her decisions, we can’t wait to see how things play out. </p>

31 / 33 <p>We love wood paneling as much as anyone, but <em>Days of Our Lives </em>gave the DiMera home a makeover which proved dark plots can be cooked up in a light-filled environment. Meanwhile, we’d love to get the number of their contractor given that the massive renovation took place practically overnight! </p>

32 / 33 <p>We suspect that all work and no play makes <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Thomas the borderline-unstable person that he is. Instead of constantly saying how proud they are of him for moving past Hope, maybe Thomas’ family should encourage him to meet someone new. </p>