The Reunion of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and Vanessa Marcil Will Leave You Not Just Floored But *Dance*-Floored: ‘Bitch, Please, I’m Brenda’
David Longendyke/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Jill Johnson/JPI
On June 6, the actress revealed that she and her longtime leading man still have all the right moves.
OK, let’s parse this post, shall we? Vanessa Marcil, who has been dropping hints for ages that she’s returning to General Hospital, shared to Instagram a photo of herself and on-screen true love Maurice Benard cutting a rug, captioning it, “Um… dancing with Maurice.
“So how was your night?”
Didn’t compare, Vanessa. Didn’t compare. In response, Benard wrote, “I freaking love him.”
View this post on Instagram
But what did it all mean? What was the occasion? Through a series of Instastories that Marcil posted, we Nancy Drew’d that it was a Benard family affair, at which the patriarch of the clan embraced his leading lady’s real-life honey, MC. (She even gave them a smush name: MCMO.)
And what, exactly, was that family affair? As far as we can tell, the “I redo” of Benard’s daughter Cailey and husband Carlos, who wed in 2020 but, due to the pandemic, were owed a proper blowout. “Life is beautiful,” Marcil captioned one of her Insta-snaps. And as she posed with Benard’s star-in-the-making son, Joshua, it was tough to argue with the sentiment. She also hash-tagged her main post, “Bitch, please, I’m Brenda.”
Dare we hope it’s yet another tease that a Port Charles comeback is in the works?
