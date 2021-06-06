ABC screenshot

Please. The actress could get a buzz cut and still look glamtastic!

Only a day after Soaps.com reported that Kirsten Storms had — who knew?!? — undergone brain surgery, she returned to Instagram to thank her fans for their well wishes and share an update.

First, though, the General Hospital leading lady offered up a “little bit of info for those who are wondering… I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side affects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age. When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months — I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent ’migraines’ — my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the ‘safe side,’ even though that isn’t his area of expertise.

“Truly a great doctor,” she added.

At that point, the story took a twist big enough to be worthy of the ABC soap. “That’s when we stumbled upon a rather large, very full-of-fluid cyst that was attached to the lower portion of [my] brain,” said Maxie’s portrayer. “I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn’t more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it.

“I’m not gonna lie,” she went on. “Brain surgery had me nervous, but I’m immensely thankful to my family, friends and incredible ‘work family’ who have been supportive, kind and loving during a time when I’ve been feeling a lot of emotions.”

In fact, Storms can’t wait to fully recover and get into the thick of things once again on the set. “Work is a great place to be every day, and for the two months leading up to my surgery, I found a lot of comfort being around the people I’ve worked beside for so many years,” she said. “I’m excited to get back to it after my recovery.”

In the meantime, however… play sweetly, people. “Yes, they shaved a portion of my head,” Storms revealed, “so please no comments if you don’t like my hair. It’s temporary.”

In conclusion, the fan fave once again expressed her gratitude to her followers. “Thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way,” she wrote. “It’s not gone unnoticed.”

In conclusion, the fan fave once again expressed her gratitude to her followers. "Thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way," she wrote. "It's not gone unnoticed."

In the meantime, however… play sweetly, people. "Yes, they shaved a portion of my head," Storms revealed, "so please no comments if you don't like my hair. It's temporary."