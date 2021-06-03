General Hospital Actress Shares Update on Her Injuries: ‘It’s Been 18 Days, and… ’
Jill Johnson/JPI
The picture that Scarlett Fernandez shared speaks volumes about how colorfully she’s recovering.
Time heals all wounds and we have great news to report. General Hospital youngster Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte) is on the road to recovery! The actress, wearing two casts and a shirt reading: I do my own stunts, smiled for the camera and shared a health update with all of her fans who have been sending her love and support over the last few weeks.
“It’s been 18 days and I’m doing much better thanks to your thoughts, prayers and well wishes!” she expressed and went on to reveal her hopes of moving “into shorter casts next week.”
For those who hadn’t heard, Fernandez suffered major injuries from a biking accident during a weekend in late May, which required surgery, and had first alerted ABC soap fans from her hospital bed, “wishing this was part of a GH script.”
With the worst past her, and now that the actress is home and on the mend, she is “looking forward to doing some things on my own!”
Some of her fellow castmates were quick to respond with their excitement as well, like Brooklyn Rae Silzer (Emma), who said, “You sure make two casts look adorable.” Hudson West (Jake) chimed in, “I’m so happy you’re feeling better and up and around!”
We, too, are very happy for Fernandez and wish her continued good health!
