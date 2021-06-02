As He Turns 50, General Hospital Alum Shares Before and After ‘Dad-Bod’ Pics: ‘I Felt So Gross’
Jill Johnson/JPI
OK, “technically, I was still 49” in the latter shot.
On his birthday June 2, General Hospital alum Anthony Montgomery took to Instagram to declare, “This is 50. Thank you, God. I’m blessed and grateful to be here.”
Andre’s former portrayer also shared a series of images of himself. “I did a COVID dad-bod pic — second pic — in the middle of the pandemic last year and never posted it.”
That is, he hadn’t until “Will Smith inspired me to say what the hell. Thanks, Will!”
More: General Hospital fans cry foul over Pride tweet
If you missed it, the big-screen legend revealed his new, curvier frame in early May before deciding to get back into fighting shape. Montgomery has done the same. “I also felt so gross that I put in the work to lose the dad-bod,” the soap vet said. “I’m not in my best shape yet, but I’m making progress,” as was made obvious by the third and fourth pics. “Not bad for 50” — although “technically,” he admitted, “I was still 49” when they were taken.
View this post on Instagram
Elsewhere in his birthday post, Montgomery, currently appearing in Season 2 of BET’s The Family Business, expressed his gratitude. “Thank you to my wonderful family and friends for loving me along the way,” he wrote. “Thank you to all my awesome fans and everyone else who has rocked with me and supported and loved me through the years. I love and appreciate all of you!
“I’m excited to see where this next chapter takes us!” he concluded. “More adventures on the way!”
After you pore over Montgomery’s before-and-after pics, feast your eyes on the below photo gallery, a collection of images of more soap stars’ most amazing transformations.