ABC

He was joking, of course. You know how they are.

After the Daytime Emmy nominations were announced, Maurice Benard was quick to share the news with his menagerie. Buddy the Goat was particularly pleased, as you’ll see in the video below, and so was the General Hospital leading man himself.

“I’m really so happy for all the actors [who were] nominated,” said Sonny’s portrayer, who is competing with, among others, longtime castmate Steve Burton (Jason) for Outstanding Lead Actor. “I’m very happy for Steve, of course, but I really don’t want him to win.”

Oh no? Why’s that? “There’s no way in hell I can live with myself if he has more Emmys than I have,” said Benard, “although he has two supporting, I have two leads.”

More: General Hospital alum’s sweet anniversary tribute to her hubby

Instead of Burton, “I’d give [the award] to dumb [Dominic Zamprogna, Dante]. He really does deserve it. Plus, I don’t wanna see that pouty look on his face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

Eventually, Benard stopped kidding around long enough to reflect on what is sure to go down as one of his all-time favorite General Hospital plots. “On a serious note The Alzheimer’s story broke my heart in a fabulous way!” he remarked, tagging Laura Wright (Carly) and adding that he “couldn’t have done it without Max Gail (ex-Mike).”

Need further proof that Benard was only joking when he said that he couldn’t stand it if Burton beat him out? Peruse the below photo gallery, which takes a closer look at not only their real-life friendship but a whole bunch of other soap bromances, too.