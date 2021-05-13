A Star Is Shorn: General Hospital’s Dominic Zamprogna Unveils a Whole New Dante — Plus, More Soap-Star Makeovers
ABC
No one can say that Sonny’s firstborn wasn’t already accustomed to the occasional… ahem… close shave. Kinda goes with the territory when you’re the offspring of Port Charles’ Teflon don.
Well, we can’t say that we saw this particular plot twist coming. But in the May 12 episode of General Hospital, Dominic Zamprogna unveiled a whole new look as Dante put behind himself the longish hair and beard that spoke so scruffily to the traumas that he had endured.
If only the traumas themselves were as easy to ditch!
More: Is it too late for JaSam? A worrisome theory…
In hot pursuit of Jason and Britt, Dante once again crossed paths with Sam, who seemed less interested in remarking on his makeover than in safeguarding the smooth criminal to whom she was once married. Unless we miss our mark, she’s in for a rude awakening when her reunion with her ex doesn’t go as planned. (Enter Dante, all fresh-shaved and handsome and bleep.)
Needless to say, Zamprogna is not the first soap star, or even the first General Hospital star, to undergo an extreme makeover. We’ve compiled a whole photo gallery of ch-ch-ch-changes made by actors from not only ABC’s lone daytime drama but The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives. (You may have forgotten, but even Steve Burton’s Jason once altered his image. Not the black T-shirts, though… let’s be real.)
Care to take a peek? All you have to do is click on the photo gallery below, then do your best to ensure that your jaw doesn’t drop while perusing the before-and-after pictures.