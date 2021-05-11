John Paschal/JPI

It’s all about resting and resetting for the daytime actor before he begins another new journey for Hallmark.

Last week, not only did we alert fans about General Hospital newcomer Cameron Mathison’s (All My Children, Ryan) upcoming Hallmark movie, but the actor also revealed that he was beginning a mandatory two-week quarantine before filming began.

Mathison may not be able to mix and mingle with the cast and crew just yet but because of cell phones and social media he was equipped to check in with his fans and give a glimpse as to how he’s spending the downtime. While sitting atop a fallen tree with his eyes close, the daytime star revealed, “My meditation spot today.”

He went on to share just how he’d been “using these two weeks of quarantine” to meditate for three sessions a day while adding in three sessions “of a gentle yoga-like practice as well.”

Mathison’s mind frame since arriving in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada has been to “rest and reset before the movie starts.”

Last evening, he took some time out to send fellow Hallmark star Alison Sweeney a special message. The Days of Our Lives actress announced that she too was currently working on a new Hallmark project, to which Mathison replied, “Woo-hoo! Can’t wait to hear about it.”

