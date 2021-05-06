ABC

ABC soap actor lands role among other super-villains.

If you can’t get enough of General Hospital bad boy Valentin Cassadine — or rather the actor who plays him — we have some exciting news to look forward to. Our sister site Deadline has learned exclusively that James Patrick Stuart will take part in a new Disney half-hour, live-action comedy pilot, tentatively titled Amy from Amarillo, which surrounds the adventures of a family of super-villains that must go into hiding after getting on the bad side of the League of Villains.

Stuart was quick to jump in to assure his fans that this new venture would not affect his ABC soap role, “We film 15 minutes from the GH stage so, should the show get picked up for series, and while it would create scheduling headaches for some very cool people, I have no plans to hang up Valentin’s dancing shoes any time soon.”

I am currently working on a Disney Channel comedy pilot. We film 15 minutes from the GH stage so, should the show get picked up for series, and while it would create scheduling headaches for some very cool people, I have no plans to hang up Valentin’s dancing shoes any time soon. — James Patrick Stuart (@japastu) May 6, 2021

That’s a big relief since we’re loving Valentin’s new persona, as he’s flipped over to the good side and teamed up with Anna to try to stop Peter from hurting anyone else they love — and at the same time has stepped up and wants to be a dad to Brook Lynn’s unborn non-baby… However, it’s safe to say that when he learns that she was never really pregnant, Valentin will revert back to his villainess self, which we don’t mind either!

Join us in sending Stuart our congrats on his new Disney role and look through our gallery below featuring photos of Valentin’s devious and endearing past in Port Charles.

