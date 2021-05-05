ABC

The actor’s grandfather has left him looking at the world through enviably rose-colored glasses.

May 4 was a good day, it seemed, for Josh Swickard. One that was turned sunny side up and then some.

According to the fan favorite’s grateful Instagram post, he got to spend it with someone very special — someone so special, as a matter of fact, that he wanted to share the fella in question with his followers.

“I wish all of you could sit down with this man and have a conversation,” wrote the General Hospital actor. “He goes through life with so much awe and wonder. He lives in a bubble of joy and forgiveness, and it’s contagious when you’re around him.”

Honestly, it is kinda hard not to smile when you look at that picture of Chase’s portrayer with Grandpa and bundled-up newborn daughter Savannah. And if that doesn’t make your day, the subsequent video of young-at-heart Gramps jogging down the beach is sure to do the trick.

So it’s awfully easy to understand why the actor is so darned happy right about now. “Just spending the past few days with Grandpa, I’m seeing life through such a beautiful filter,” he wrote. “I thank the Lord every day for this man. [He’s] 97 and going strong!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Swickard (@joshswickard)

While Swickard and his grandpa have you feeling chipper, keep the good mood going just a little bit longer, why don’t you, by perusing the below photo gallery, a collection of images of soap stars and their real-life dads.