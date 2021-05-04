ABC

Today we remember an ABC soap opera alum who left her mark in daytime.

We are saddened to report that former General Hospital actress Billie Hayes (ex-Agent Brighton O’Reilly) passed away of natural causes at the age of 96 on Thursday, April 29 at Cedars Hospital in Los Angeles. Fellow Port Charles co-star Tristan Rogers (Robert) shared a loving remembrance of their “magical relationship,” even though the ABC soap was the only place he was able to work with her.

My dear wonderful Billie Hayes has died. Sadly I only got to work with her on GH but it was a magical relationship. Right away Gloria Monty saw something unique and ran with it. I cannot tell you how her passing saddens me. — tristanrogers (@tristanrogers) May 3, 2021

“My dear wonderful Billie Hayes has died,” Rogers began then went on to recall their time together in daytime and how “right away” former show producer and director, “Gloria Monty saw something unique and ran with it. I cannot tell you how her passing saddens me.”

We can see by their chemistry in the video below, featuring a 1980s scene where Rogers and Hayes’ characters had some fun flirting back and forth, just how much the actress meant to him.

Though Hayes was probably best known for playing the role of Witchiepoo in the family series The Bay City Rollers Show, as well as Mammy Yokum in the 1971 movie Lil’ Abner, we take this moment to remember her and invite readers to also look back on the careers of other soap stars who have passed away this year in our photo gallery below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: thewizatv/YouTube