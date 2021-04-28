General Hospital’s Steve Burton Unveils a Shocking New Look… That Really Isn’t New: ‘I Thought You Were On a Bender’
ABC
At a glance, you might’ve thought that the Emmy winner was shaking up Jason’s unchanging appearance. But it ain’t necessarily so.
If you were scrolling through Instagram on April 27 and passed by Steve Burton’s latest post, you probably stopped, gasped and did a double take. What the what?!? Had the actor, whose appearance is largely as unalterable as his General Hospital wardrobe of tight black T-shirts, really gone and grown himself a face full of scruff?
In a word, no. No, he had not.
When you got over the shock and read the caption, Jason’s portrayer explained that the picture was from “my beard attempt five years ago.
“Yes or no?” he then asked his followers.
While fans of the Emmy winner, who also played Dylan on The Young and the Restless, generally gave the look two enthusiastic thumbs up, co-stars past and present couldn’t help but crack wise. “Looks like hell,” joked Maurice Benard, aka Sonny on General Hospital.
Doug Davidson, who was Burton’s Young & Restless dad Paul, was relieved to realize that it was an old pic. “Oh whew,” he wrote. “I thought you were on a bender.”
All kidding aside, Burton did once radically remix his look. You can check it out in the below photo gallery, which revisits major makeovers that he and his soap peers have undergone. Included among the newly expanded album are everyone from Benard to Laura Wright (Carly) to Burton’s Young & Restless mom, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki). Take a peek.