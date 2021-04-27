Jill Johnson/JPI

Four years after he asked for his former co-star’s number, Peter’s portrayer is counting his blessings — starting with her.

After General Hospital leading lady Laura Wright (Carly) waxed romantic about the day that everything changed for her and Wes Ramsey (Peter), it was his turn. And wow, does the guy have a way with words.

You’ll recall that in the early 2000s, the happy couple were co-stars on Guiding Light (where she was Cassie; he, Sam). He had a crush, he admitted to Soap Opera Digest in 2018, but she was married, so of course, romance wasn’t in the cards. Cut to: years and years later, when they ran into each other at a party…

At last the stars had aligned. “What seemed to the outside world as a coincidence of circumstance, I knew instantly in that moment that my life as I knew it was shifting,” Ramsey Instagrammed on April 26. “When I use words like ‘fate’ or ‘destiny’ or ‘magic,’ I think of that night four years ago this day, those first magnetic sequences, immediately asking for your number, the laughter that began with us right then…

“I feel so lucky to be alive,” he added, “to share all the moments left with you… ”

