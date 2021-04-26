ABC

Time flies when you’re having fun… and in love.

Forget the whole Throwback Thursday and Flashback Friday thing. General Hospital‘s Laura Wright kicked off the week with a Memorable Monday when she posted to Instagram that April 26 marked the anniversary of a very special day in her life.

“Four years ago today, this handsome fella asked for my number,” Carly’s portrayer captioned a photo of herself with true love Wes Ramsey (Peter). And while the accompanying emojis had hearts in their eyes, they were wildly unnecessary, given that the picture captured the happiness radiating from her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)

Her hashtags of choice — #hellyeah #luckylady #mybestfriend and #travelbuddy — nicely summed up the couple’s relationship, which we’ve all been fortunate enough to watch unfold via the pics she’s shared of their adventures.

More: General Hospital star hits the beach with his new baby

Fans wished the two a happy anniversary, with some noting the striking difference between the charming Ramsey and his dastardly character. “He looks so nice as a person in your pictures,” said Janeb_d, “but he is just so good as Peter that [it’s] hard to see past that!”

That’s been particularly true in recent days as Peter has gone farther and farther off the rails, eliciting more than a few death threats from his fellow Port Charles residents. The actor himself wondered in a recent post whether Peter had gone so far that it was “too late to turn back.”

No matter what the fates may have in store for Peter, we wish nothing but the best for Ramsey and Wright in the days, weeks, months and years ahead. After stopping by the comments section to wish the couple a happy number-exchange anniversary, why not check out the photo gallery below featuring 14 different General Hospital stars and their real-life loves!