Jill Johnson/JPI

Three babes on a beach!

General Hospital actor Josh Swickard (Chase) has settled into being a first-time dad just fine. In fact, he took a moment out of his day with the family to share a sweet photo sitting next to his wife Lauren and holding their baby girl Savannah Kaye. From the beach, the ABC soap star simply stated, “Beach with the babes.”

In the Instagram comments, The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally), fiancée of fellow Port Charles castmate Chad Duell (Michael), chimed in to compliment on his “beautiful family!”

Last week, Swickard also posted another outdoor picture as he was “out for a stroll” with little Savannah Kaye. Just a proud papa, pushing his baby girl in a stroller and eating an apple along the way. Adorable!

The actor and his wife revealed that they had welcomed their first child back on Sunday, April 4 when Swickard shared the very first photos of their precious baby girl. Not only did he make it clear just “how loved” Savannah Kaye already was, he gave a shoutout to Lauren by telling their newborn daughter “what an absolute boss your mama is.”

If you enjoyed getting a peek into Swickard’s family photos, you won’t want to miss viewing many others of various soap stars out and about with their real-life kids in our gallery below.

