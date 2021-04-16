Jill Johnson/JPI

After almost 10 years, an All My Children vet heads back to daytime.

Earlier this month we reported that All My Children vet Cameron Mathison (Ryan) had landed a new role on General Hospital, and now the actor is speaking out on his big daytime return.

In an Instagram post, Mathison began, “Almost 10 years after All My Children went off the air I am so excited to be joining General Hospital this summer!” Having been a member of the “ABC family for over 15 years” he couldn’t be more excited to be coming back.

In fact, the actor shared just how grateful he is by giving a shoutout to a few important people. “Incredibly grateful to Frank Valentini and the writers at GH for including me on such an iconic show. I feel like a kid on Christmas.”

Given that his other daytime show, Hallmark’s Home & Family, has been canceled, he assured fans that he would also “continue making Hallmark movies and continue to be part of that family as well,” and expressed, “So, so excited… thank you!” However, Mathison also teased, “More details to come.”

Though particulars of his new role have not been released as of yet, we have our theories, which include three characters Mathison is most likely to play. Plus, wouldn’t it be great it see an All My Children supercouple reunited in Port Charles?

While we wait to see where Mathison lands in the ABC soap, why not check out some other General Hospital stars, as well as many more from daytime, out and about with their real-life sisters in our photo gallery below.

