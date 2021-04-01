A Former General Hospital Star and Her Husband Share Exciting Baby News in a Series of Fun Photos
Jill Johnson/JPI
A baby is on its way — and mom and dad are celebrating in pink and blue.
Either former General Hospital star Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki; Young & Restless, ex-Abby) and her husband Adam Fergus shared the best news ever today or they pulled off an awesome April Fool’s Day prank. But we’re going to assume the former and send the couple our congratulations!
Fergus first teased the news on Instagram with a photo of him wearing a pink shirt and his beautiful wife wearing a blue dress sitting on his lap with her hand covering his mouth — along with the caption, “Hey guess wh…” The very first reply to his post was from Erin, who asked, “What??”
A couple hours later, Erin responded with a shot of her own, featuring her and her hubby standing in front of a movie poster with the words mom + dad scribbled along the top in yellow.
Friends and co-workers quickly jumped in to respond to their news, some asking if it was an April Fool’s joke and others simply sending the couple some congratulations of their own.
It’s safe to say Erin and Fergus, who married last year, have a lot to celebrate today — and so do fans of the actress’ old stomping grounds, General Hospital. Today is the ABC soap opera’s 58th anniversary and what better way to celebrate than to look back at memorable photos — from day one — in our massive gallery below!
