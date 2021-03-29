General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Reveals Her Fiancé’s Terrifying Battle With Cancer — and the Inspiring Results of His Recovery: ‘Let’s Roll’
Sean Smith/JPI
Grahn opens up about Richard Smith’s diagnosis, which “proved to be quite a journey for both of us.”
“I am now allowed to share with you the release of my husband to be’s new single.” General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) announced the happy news that her fiancé, Richard Smith, a veteran jazz guitarist and music professor with an impressive list of credentials, had put out his first commercial release in six years. However, it came on the heels of a much more sobering reveal: Last year, Richard was diagnosed with head and neck cancer.
Nancy went on to explain that after undergoing an “invasive surgery” in January, Richard then faced a protocol “known to be one of the most grueling of all cancer treatments,” and added, “They need to almost kill you to cure you.”
Our hearts go out to Nancy, Richard and their family as it must have been absolutely terrifying. The star reports that her love went through the course of treatment without ever complaining and shared, “Each morning to signal his medical team to begin the five hours of the treatment he underwent for 45 consecutive days he would use the words, ‘Let’s Roll’.”
His motto became the name of his new musical release, which was written during his recovery amid “a renewed appreciation for all things, but especially his ability to still make music.”
The track, which you can access on iTunes and Spotify through Nancy’s post above, truly embodies the spirit of renewal and love of life. Be sure to check it out.
And don’t forget, the General Hospital star’s entire family is ridiculously talented; her daughter Kate Grahn has a debut LP out entitled, Ragdoll, including her latest single, Untangling, which is also not to be missed.
Feel free to leave Nancy Lee Grahn a message in the comment section, and on you way there, peek at a photo gallery of General Hospital through the years.