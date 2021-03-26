John Paschal/JPI

What girl wouldn’t want a handsome soap actor to serenade them on a sunny — no pun intended — day.

General Hospital funny guy Maurice Benard (Sonny) loves his family, job and yes, his goats! Many are familiar with his pal Buddy the Goat, but have you met Buddy’s sister? The actor posted an adorable, yet comical, video on Instagram serenading Buddy’s sibling with the song “You Are So Beautiful,” as the precious girl just stared up into his eyes.

After Benard finished the song on a high note, that ended with a silly laugh, the attention went back to his goat, to which he stated, “Everybody always asks me, what’s Buddy the Goat’s sister’s name?” Though he didn’t fill us in, he did admit, “I call her different names. I know she feels he gets all the attention.”

That’s normal… there are a lot of siblings out there that feel the same about their brothers and/or sisters. So, let’s help this girl get her own recognition! Benard invited his fans to “help me give this beautiful girl a name.”

Given the song he sang to her, as well as his reference to her being beautiful, we vote for… drum roll, please… Beauty the Goat!

