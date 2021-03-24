ABC

If his words don’t melt your heart, the accompanying photo is sure to.

Wes Ramsey celebrated National Puppy Day by paying tribute to his and significant other Laura Wright’s fur baby, Kimba. “Just when I thought I knew the capacities of love,” he Instagrammed, “you blew the doors right off.”

Since the mini Goldendoodle (part golden retriever, part poodle) came into the couple’s lives in December, they’ve been, ironically, smitten kittens. “I love watching you grow up so fast,” the General Hospital leading man wrote to his fur baby. “You teach me — and challenge me — daily… ”

And this is one case of puppy love out of which Peter’s portrayer will never grow. “Now that you’re here,” he concluded, “I can’t imagine life without you.”

If only Kimba could read.

“Aww,” replied Wright, who as you well know plays Carly. “She is our girl.”

Just last month, Ramsey acknowledged Valentine’s Day by celebrating the love of not one but “two special girls,” his sweetheart and their pooch. “Thank you both for keeping my everyday vibrant and alive with attention and affection,” he told them. “You are both my sweet, miraculous angels, and it is the great honor of my life to love and protect you both.”

On screen, of course, Ramsey’s alter ego is being, ahem, dogged at every step by those who are determined to see him pay for his crimes. We’ve even begun to suspect that Peter will wind up being introduced to his maker. But who’d really go so far as to kill him? Peruse the below photo gallery to review the suspects.