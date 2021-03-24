ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection; Jill Johnson/JPI

We weren’t the only ones growing up alongside the young heroine.

They say you never forget your first time (and if you have to ask “What first time?” you probably shouldn’t be reading this). Certainly, millions of General Hospital viewers will never forget that moment when ill-fated Stone and true love Robin made love for the first time. Nor, as it turns out, will Kimberly McCullough, who was reminded of the touchstone moment in her beloved character’s life recently… and admitted that this was not a situation in which she could call upon her own life experience for inspiration.

Fans of Stone and Robin will recall that it was on March 23, 1995, that the couple took things to the next level, putting the “lovers” into the phrase “young lovers.” When McCullough was made aware of the anniversary on Twitter, she laughed and shared that she “was definitely a virgin in real life when we shot this.”

Lol was definitely a virgin in real life when we shot this. https://t.co/31Rhyfz1zD — Kimberly McCullough (@whitewatercrew) March 23, 2021

The mere mention of Stone and Robin’s love story brought out all the feels among the actress’ fans, many of whom, like McCullough, were instantly transported back to their own teenage years. “I remember watching this,” tweeted Sandy Brandy. “I was 13.” Others recalled having followed along not only on screen but via Robin’s Diary, the accompanying book released by ABC.

I have this … well it’s at my mom’s house but it’s mine . 😀 pic.twitter.com/mr49TUXdEp — Ann (@skykool) March 24, 2021

Of course, only eight short months later, Stone and Robin’s beautiful love story would turn heartbreakingly tragic when she lost him forever after he died of AIDS. Difficult as that material was at the time, McCullough recalls the outcome being her “finest moment as an actor.”

These days, McCullough can more often be found behind the camera thanks to her work as a director, having called the shots on everything from the reboot of One Day at a Time to Roswell, New Mexico (which happens to star fellow Port Charles alum Nathan Dean, formerly Ethan). More recently, she took on two episodes of the upcoming second season of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical — The Series. For a peek at one of the ridiculously energetic dance numbers featured, check out the video below… which had at last count raked up an impressive 1.6 million views!

After letting it sink in that McCullough has gone from playing a teen to directing them (and what that means for our own age), share your memories of her time on General Hospital.