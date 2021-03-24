General Hospital’s Emme Rylan ‘Can’t Take the Cuteness’ of Her Son’s Monumental Milestone — Plus, What Insisted on ‘Trying to Ruin This Moment’

While she continues to celebrate the many milestones of her young children, let’s take this time to do the same for her character with our photo gallery below featuring highlights of Rylan’s run on General Hospital .

Speaking of the ABC soap opera actress’ funny side, earlier this month we reported that Rylan had celebrated another major turning point this year. In a hilarious Instagram video, shot from inside her car , she revealed of her other two children, “I just dropped off Levi and Dakota to school for the first time in one whole year,” then couldn’t get enough of the “silence” all around her!

Always the jokester, Rylan brought everyone’s attention to the elephant in the room — “please notice the random pile of clothes trying to ruin this moment,” then teased “oh, to be one of those glamorous girls with perfect backgrounds.”

General Hospital fan favorite Emme Rylan (Lulu) posted a photo and message as a way to share yet another proud moment involving her kids. This time, it was all about older son, Jackson. The proud mother of three smiled at her boy and asked, “How is my sweet boy so grown up?!?” She recalled having recently watched him in a “welcome to middle school (for the fall, he is in 5th grade right now) zoom” and just couldn’t “take the cuteness.”

1 / 17 <p>When <em>General Hospital</em> needed a powerhouse to succeed Julie Marie Berman as the daughter of iconic supercouple Luke and Laura Spencer in 2013, the ABC soap wisely picked Emme Rylan, not only a daytime vet but the rare one who was already used to playing the offspring of legends. On <em>Guiding Light</em>, she’d been Lizzie, the daughter of Phillip Spaulding and Beth Raines, and on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, she’d been Abby Newman, the daughter of Ashley Abbott and Victor Newman. Credentials don’t come any more impressive than that!</p>

2 / 17 <p>You <em>could</em> say that Rylan got a “chilly” reception at <em>General Hospital</em>. But that would only be because shortly after her debut, Lulu was abducted and cryogenically frozen by mom Laura’s onetime “husband,” Stavros Cassadine. Afterwards, she did what any sensible person would and forgot all about it. Except that she went a step too far and forgot all about husband Dante Falconeri and their life together, too. So, for a while, the beautiful amnesiac chilled at the apartment of sometime Mob flunky/sometime stripper Milo Giambetti… who also did what any sensible person would and fell for her. Futilely — her memory eventually returned, as did she to Dante — but ya could hardly blame the guy.</p>

3 / 17 <p>When BFF Maxie Jones went into labor, Lulu and Dante were right there by her side with ice chips and encouraging words as she ushered into the world their daughter, Connie. Sorry, the baby that they <em>thought</em> was their daughter but actually turned out to be the product of a one-night stand between Maxie and non-husband Damian Spinelli. (Fun fact — well, except for Lulu and Dante: You now know the moppet in question as Georgie.)</p>

4 / 17 <p>Oh, sure, it looks like fun and games in this photo, doesn’t it? But it was anything <em>but</em> a good time when the matter of Connie’s custody was thrown into question. When Maxie decided that she wanted to quote Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” and declare, “I’m keeping my baby,” she and Lulu took turns slandering one another in court. In the end, Dante’s missus got herself busted for committing perjury, and Spinelli won the right to all those diaper changes.</p>

5 / 17 <p>As Lulu and Dante’s marriage frayed, they discovered that — who’d have thunk it? — Britt Westbourne’s son Ben was actually <em>their</em> son, Rocco. Actually, probably <em>anyone</em> would’ve thunk it if they’d known how keen the Britch had been on stitching fellow doctor Patrick Drake to her side before she got imvolved with Lulu’s half brother, Nikolas (then Tyler Christopher).</p>

6 / 17 <p>No. Neither Lulu nor Maxie was responsible for the trim that turned the latter’s scheming fiancé Levi Dunkleman into a presentable fellow. And even after he was presentable, he was still an awful rat bastard. So the real Peter Harrell Jr. kidnapped the gal pals — a <em>lot</em> — until finally, his reign of terror was ended, and Maxie was freed to move on to the love of her life, sometime roommate Nathan West. But this story is about Lulu…</p>

7 / 17 <p>In the summer of 2015, Lulu reteamed with old flame Dillon Quartermaine to rescue her brothers, Ethan Lovett and Lucky Spencer, from Frank Smith, the mobster who’d long held a grudge against her parents, Luke and Laura. Got all that? (This caption really should have come in the form of a PowerPoint presentation; that is some <em>dense</em> plotting right there.)</p>

8 / 17 <p>Though Dillon was eager to rekindle a romance with Lulu, she was… how to put it? Not. Unfortunately, there was one individual who <em>didn’t</em> believe that their adventure together hadn’t made the friends lovers once again: Dante.</p>

9 / 17 <p>Blockheadedly, Dante reacted to Lulu’s imagined betrayal by betraying <em>her</em> with her own cousin, Valerie Spencer (then Brytni Sarpy, now <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Elena). As you can imagine, this did not usher in one of the happier eras in the Falconeris’ relationship. On the plus side, Lulu was able to take up a new hobby: staring daggers at Val.</p>

10 / 17 <p>Obviously, Lulu couldn’t stay mad at Dante forever. (The champagne probably helped.) Also, these two signed documents as quickly as actors do autographs, so almost as fast as their divorce papers had been John and Jane Hancocked, they were placing their names on the dotted line of a remarriage certificate.</p>

11 / 17 <p>Who knew running the <em>Haunted Star</em> could be so dangerous? In 2016, Lulu made the mistake of renting the boat to Raj Patel, who turned out to be the kind of arms dealer that would have made her walk the plank if the ship had had one. But since it didn’t, he just had her take a flying leap off the side.</p>

12 / 17 <p>After Lulu met Valentin Cassadine’s daughter, Charlotte, in late 2016, she was all like, “She <em>seems</em> like she could be <em>mine</em>.” But how could that <em>be</em>? Good question. Better answer: After his Mommie Dearest Helena discovered that golden boy Stavros was firing blanks, she had Valentin seduced, he got a <em>One Life to Live</em> alum to carry the baby, and boom! Claudette Beaulieu wound up cuing Lulu’s little girl to make her entrance into the world. (CliffsNotes version to follow… )</p>

13 / 17 <p>In June of 2018, two years after Raj tried to send Lulu to a watery grave, Dante took off to pursue the baddie who would’ve made him a widower. In Dante’s absence, his better half began working as a reporter for <em>The Invader</em>. Her first hit? A series of articles commemorating Ryan Chamberlain’s murder spree a quarter of a century earlier. You know, light reading.</p>

14 / 17 <p>After Dante’s experience in Turkey, he was… well… not the same. So while he got his head together, or tried to, Lulu dug ever deeper into her new career, putting her trust in her boss — Maxie’s new beau and the late Nathan’s half brother, Peter August. That was <em>not</em> a fantastic idea. Heck, her expression here suggests that even <em>she</em> knows it!</p>

15 / 17 <p>Lulu knew that she’d crossed paths with a winner when her investigation into a series of burglaries led her to go on a date with a guy named Dustin Phillips who we all called Hot Dustin. He was honest, forthright and — did we not make it clear? — hot. Oh, <em>and</em> he had zilch to do with the robberies. Bonus!</p>

16 / 17 <p>Lulu didn’t <em>mean</em> to make trouble. She really didn’t. But having overheard that Sasha Gilmore was only <em>pretending</em> to be Nina Reeves’ daughter because Valentin was instructing her to, Lulu couldn’t help but interrupt the would-be marrieds’ wedding. There was also this scene, which might have been excuse enough.</p>