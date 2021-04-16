Howard Wise/JPI, ABC screenshot (3)

Nelle’s mother could put the future of CarSon’s marriage in the hands of the don’s ex.

Maybe, just maybe, General Hospital won’t go the route of having Nina seduce an amnesiac Sonny to hurt Carly. Maybe she’ll be smarter than Days of Our Lives’ Eve (who did that with a memory-impaired Jack to stick it to Jennifer, you’ll recall). And maybe Nina will bring in some formidable backup… in the form of Sonny’s ex, Brenda.

When Carly’s most formidable rival was last in Port Charles, she invited the don to relocate to Italy and live happily ever after with her and son Alec. He didn’t take the bait, but what if now, Nina rang Brenda and told her that a golden opportunity had presented itself for her to have the man without having to deal with the made man and his dangerous lifestyle?

Would Brenda jump at the chance?

The world believes that Sonny is dead. If his old flame could remind him of their love, without him remembering that he’s an underworld overlord, she could ship him abroad to live the life she always envisioned for them. That is, if her conscience could handle stealing him away from his wife and kids — and if Nina could keep from gloating to Carly about the feat she’d pulled off.

After all, what’s the fun of exacting revenge is you don’t get in a “nyah nyah” or two?

What do you think, General Hospital fans? Can you imagine Nina using Brenda as a weapon against Carly? And if Sonny regained his memory before the world learned that he was alive, would he at last escape the Mob and stay put with Brenda? Or would he run home to Carly and his kids? On your way to the comments with your theory, stop off at the below photo gallery that serves as a reminder of how Brenda came to be so significant in Sonny’s life.