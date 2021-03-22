ABC screenshot

Emotional confrontations and reunions.

In the preview for General Hospital for March 22 – 26, it’s a week of new beginnings and bombshells. Read on for the scoop!

Chase reconnects with Brook Lynn and sees, just like everyone else has, that she’s pregnant. Her father Ned remains upset over his daughter’s situation, seeing that the baby daddy is Valentin — the man that stole their family’s company. However, Brook Lynn assures her father that she has a plan. Could it involve ELQ?

After an intense encounter with her estranged husband, Olivia ran into her good friend Robert, who invited her to join him for dinner and drinks. Yes, the same man Ned happens to be extremely jealous of! Is she now the one playing with fire?

Last week, Nina decided to take time away from Port Charles and went to visit her friend Phyllis at The Tan-O, which of course is exactly where Sonny is staying. Still battling amnesia, Sonny, who thinks his name is Mike, finally begins to wonder who he is. Could Nina be the one to give him all the answers?

Valentin blows up at Peter, who is still living in a delusional world and thinks he and Maxie have a future as a family, and tells him he doesn’t deserve Maxie’s child. Ouch!

And poor Jason is stuck in jail, after being framed for Franco’s murder by Cyrus and Peter. Will he be joining Shawn Butler in Pentonville soon?

Read our General Hospital spoilers to learn who Laura realizes she's misplaced her faith in. Then take a look through our gallery of soaps stars with their fathers

