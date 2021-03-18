Jill Johnson/JPI

On March 17, the actress revealed that her partner was on the mend.

General Hospital’s Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) shared love and support yesterday for her significant other, MC, as he recovered from an injury. “We love you,” she stated right off the bat.

Though the actress didn’t share what had happened to the deputy sheriff to whom she’s been engaged since 2015, she did make sure to thank him “for putting your life at risk on the daily to keep others safe. Thank you for being a man of service.”

Marcil has proudly supported MC and law enforcement as they’ve been together through the years, sharing photos and videos of him in uniform and on patrol as he’s worked to keep the community safe. In fact, the whole family has done the same, with her son, Kassius, even bringing homemade vegan tacos out to support police.

Basically, the actress’ real-life love is the polar opposite of her tumultuous on-screen love with Mob boss Sonny Corinthos!

The actress ended her note of support by praising the man she loved, for “being one of the good ones, meaning a man that is always open to grow, learn, apologize and listen. We are with you.” And indeed, we are. We’re all hoping he recovers quickly and safely.

