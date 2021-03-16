Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

On March 15, the 16-year-old teased what could be a life-changing moment.

We all know that General Hospital is bringing back Chad Brannon. And that’s about all we know. Will he be playing Zander, the father Cameron never met? Will poor, ill-fated Zander somehow be alive? Will their reunion be a dream, a vision… ?

Apparently, we’re going to find out in the Tuesday, March 16, episode, since the day before, William Lipton, who plays Cameron, posted a photo of himself with his on-screen dad and said matter-of-factly, “Tomorrow is a special day.”

Given Cameron’s expression in the image (you can see it below), we wouldn’t say that he looks shocked. So maybe what’s happening is all in his head. Or maybe he doesn’t realize that the man in front of him is his pop.

Surely, Liz would have shown him photos of Zander, though, right?

For his part, Brannon wrote that he was “excited for this” scene to play out. He “had an incredible time working with William Lipton. Watch out for this kind and talented guy….His future is bright. Proud of my ‘son’!”

With that, the Emmy winner thanked General Hospital and promised that there was “news to come… !”

What do you think that news will be? Could the soap be bringing Brannon back full-time, either as a resurrected Zander or maybe his lookalike, Aaron? While you ponder his return, check out the below photo gallery of the show’s recent exits.