ABC screenshot

Who is the father?

In the preview for General Hospital for March 15 – 19, revenge and revelations are the themes of the week. Read on for the scoop!

Anna went to confront Peter to warn him that he was headed down the same path as Faison, and he should turn himself in and spare Maxie any more pain. He refused and declared he was embracing the legacy of both of his parents moving forward. As Peter began to threaten Anna, Jason arrived in the nick of time. Look for Jason to give Peter a stern warning.

Nina’s slip-up in telling Wiley about Nelle caused Michael to rethink Nina spending time with her grandson for the time being. Nina turns to Ava for advice, and her friend is stunned by what Nina is planning to do next.

After Chase saw the messages from his mother, and one about a DNA test, on Finn’s phone, the whole truth about Finn and Jackie’s affair and Chase’s questionable parentage came out. Look for Finn to get the results from the DNA test with Gregory and Chase present to find out who the father is once and for all.

And Carly is furious, and Michael is stunned, by an earth-shattering return.

Read our General Hospital spoilers to learn who offers Britt a helping hand.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook