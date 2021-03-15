Jill Johnson/JPI

Rumi inspired the actress’ March 15 Instagram post.

Nineteen years to the day that she ushered into the world son Kassius, General Hospital leading lady Vanessa Marcil paid tribute to the young man with an Instagram post that quoted the 13th-century Persian poet Rumi.

“Take someone who doesn’t keep score, who’s not looking to be richer, or afraid of losing, who has not the slightest interest even in his own personality,” she wrote. “He’s free.”

From the looks of the photo Marcil shared, the Force was also with Kassius, whose father is her former Beverly Hills 90210 castmate, Brian Austin Green. In the image, the teen is rocking an out-of-this-world Star Wars sweater and handling a Yoda on a stick.

From the sounds of a recent interview that Marcil did, Kassius has been due for a good day. Though “I never did anything to try to get him into” acting, she said, he fell in love with it — and wound up being cast in the Kevin Bacon role in his school’s production of Footloose. “My son is a Mexican gay man playing the lead in an iconic musical that’s always been played by white men. It was so, so big for him, and for all of us as a family…

“And the pandemic hit opening night,” she continued. “He called me, sobbing.”

Considering everything that’s going on, it wasn’t the end of the world. As Marcil put it, “I know it’s nothing compared to what other people have gone through. [Nevertheless,] it was tough. I think it was even tougher for me than it was for him,” to know what he had lost.

