Jill Johnson/JPI

The much-missed actress posts a hilarious video to commemorate the end of a very long year.

Mothers — and fathers — everywhere can probably related to how General Hospital star Emme Rylan (Lulu) is feeling these days. In fact, she was so happy, relieved and simply wanted to breathe a sigh of relaxation that she had to share it with the world.

More: The romantic GH shake-ups that could change everything

Rylan posted a hilarious video on Instagram from her car to announce, “I just dropped off Levi and Dakota to school for the first time in one whole year.” She paused to do a little silent whoot-whoot — and even accented the celebration by raising her hands in the air. The actress then asked, “What do you hear?” then answered herself, “Silence in my car.” She repeated the word one more time, “silence,” then confirmed that though her other son Jackson is still home, “his class starts next week.”

The busy mom of three admitted, “The last year has just been so unimaginable.” Though she didn’t touch base on her General Hospital exit, she went on to say, “I can’t believe I got to pack a lunch,” and recalled how two years ago she thought, “packing lunches is so annoying.” She remembered getting up early, cooking her kids fresh food, even homemade lunches, and asking them, “What can I do for you?” She ended the video with, “Goodbye.”

Fans have missed Rylan since her character was last seen in Port Charles on Tuesday, December 1, when Lulu was transferred to a long-term care facility. With all that her best friend Maxie is going through with Peter, and Dante still hanging around — and around Sam a lot more — we think it’s time she wakes up and comes home!

You can bet we will keep our readers updated should the actress return to the ABC soap opera but for now, relive the highlights of Rylan’s run on General Hospital in our photo gallery below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for General Hospital — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.