General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey Responds to Castmate’s Comments in Pretty Much the Classiest Way Imaginable: ‘Please Know I Bear No Ill Will’
Jill Johnson/JPI
Wes Ramsey makes it clear where he stands when it comes to his Port Charles character.
Earlier today we reported details of a Cameo video in which General Hospital vet Tristan Rogers commented on the Peter August storyline and the actor who brings the often-divisive character to life. Though stressing that Wes Ramsey is a strong actor, Rogers admitted to believing the part was not necessarily a good fit.
In response, Ramsey took to social media with a lengthily post sharing his thoughts on both the journey he’s on with Peter and the role of social media in modern society.
After offering up his thoughts on what it means to be an actor, Ramsey stated, “You will never hear me critique (on any public platform) the people responsible for the creative opportunities I enjoy each day. Without the trust of my writers, directors, producers and fellow actors, it would be impossible to live out my dreams.
“My job (and my only job) is to bring fearlessness, playfulness & passionate conviction to what has been created for me,” he continued. “My aim is to stretch myself (beyond the limits of where I think my boundaries may lie) each time I’m entrusted with material that allows those boundaries to be tested.”
Whereas Rogers expressed who he thought would have been better for the part, Ramsey countered, “Every actor must believe they are the right person for their part or they will never achieve their potential, let alone surpass it. I was raised a gentleman and have two wonderful parents to thank for that, however, my polite personality (while rendering me easy to get along with on set) should have little bearing on my caliber of performance nor my cast-ability as a professional.”
He closed out the post with a special message to the “many fans out there who offer encouragement and support, I hear you and am grateful for you.”
In conclusion, he admitted he was “having a blast” before saying simply, “Onward we go.”
