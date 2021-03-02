General Hospital’s Vanessa Marcil Holds Herself Accountable to Fans: ‘I Told You Guys I’d Keep You Updated… ’
On March 1, the Emmy winner made a confession to her Instagram followers.
Rarely has the close relationship that Vanessa Marcil has with her followers been more evident than in her first Instagram post in March. In it, she came clean about a resolution she had made that, like… well, all of our New Year’s ones, she had broken.
“OK, I told you guys I’d keep you updated on my trying to start working out again, after over a decade of not working out,” the General Hospital alum began. “I did, in fact, quit again after our last check-in about eight months ago with [son] Kassius.”
But what do you do when ya fall off a horse? You get right back on, right? And that’s just what Brenda’s former portrayer has done. “Over the last month, I started up again with [my trainer],” she wrote. “He is again keeping me on a very specialized program. I have to drink a lot of weight-gain shakes as I drop weight too easily. I have hyperthyroid disease.
“We only do heavy lifting and absolutely no cardio of any kind,” she continued. “I lift for about 30 to 40 minutes and then stretch a lot.”
