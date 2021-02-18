ABC

It only happens once a year, so this General Hospital star plans to go all out!

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) had a big announcement to make today — and did so in a very dramatic way. With theatrical music playing in the backward, the actor marches through a mansion until he reaches his destination, turns around, faces the camera and bam! Suddenly, Benard’s Monday, March 1, birthday announcement flashes over the screen.

Not that his birthday isn’t special enough but to make the milestone is even more of a celebration, Benard revealed, “This year I wanted to do something for my fans on my birthday. It was fun to see a lot of my friends acting outside of the box and I hope you enjoy it too.”

Stay tuned for his birthday premiere event. What do you think Benard has in store for his devoted fans? Let us know in the comment section.

Earlier today, the actor teased that he was working with a mystery co-star on the set of General Hospital. Hopefully it’s someone who runs into and recognizes Sonny, who currently has amnesia and is working for Lenny and Phyllis at Tan-O’s. In fact, the preview for today’s Thursday, February 18, ABC episode features Sonny asking an unknown person, “Do you know who I am?”

While we wait for Benard’s big birthday surprise, as well as Sonny’s return to Port Charles, take a look through our photo gallery below highlighting the greatest challenges that Sonny has had to face throughout the years.

