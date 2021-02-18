ABC (2), Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

On February 17, the Daytime Emmy winner dropped the tease of all teases.

Maurice Benard didn’t just retweet the General Hospital spoiler that the ABC soap shared on February 17, he went a step further — a big, tantalizing step, we might add.

“I had a great time working today,” shared Sonny’s portrayer. “I can’t tell you who I’m working with because I will get in trouble, but I had a blast.”

Automatically, we assumed that his mystery scene partner was Vanessa Marcil, who’s been dropping what have seemed like hints about a return as Sonny’s old flame Brenda since August of 2020. But Benard could have been acting once again opposite Chad Brannon (ex-Zander), who recently shared behind-the-scenes video of his comeback to the show.

On the other hand, Sonny could be having another vision of his late father, Mike, played by Max Gail… or his ill-fated ward, Stone, played by Michael Sutton. But because Benard said that the castmate in question is someone he’s “working with,” as in ongoing, rather than “worked with,” as in a one-off guest appearance, our money is on Marcil.

There have been just too many signs for too long for it not to be her.

Who do you think Benard’s top-secret co-star will turn out to be? Hit the comments with your best guesses, and while you’re here, check out the below photo gallery, which revisits some of the challenges the Teflon don has overcome in the past.