Baby’s about to make three for the happy couple.

The joy all but radiated from the photo that Josh Swickard shared to Instagram on February 16. In the image, wife Lauren — beaming — is holding a positive pregnancy test, and her ecstatic spouse is on his knees planting a jubilant kiss on her tummy.

“#GIRLDAD,” the General Hospital leading man tagged the image. “So excited for this next chapter of life. Lauren, let’s gooo!”

In an interview with Access Hollywood released that same day — you can watch it in full below — Lauren, who starred with her husband in Netflix’s A California Christmas, revealed that she only had about six weeks left until her due date. “It’s been our little secret for the last eight months,” she said, adding that she’d been expecting when they shot the movie.

Um… interjected Chase’s portrayer. At that, Lauren laughingly remembered that OMG, “it happened during the filming of California Christmas!”

Adorably, Swickard looks in the video like the smile on his face is now permanent. “I’m seeing my wife in a new way,” he said, “and I’m so obsessed with every stage that we’ve had so far.”

The budding power couple already have plans to collaborate on another project as soon as the stork swings by. Just three months after Lauren is set to deliver their daughter, they’ll begin working on the sequel to A California Christmas. And yes, “there’s a potential maybe baby at the end,” she teased.

