ABC screenshot

It’s a week of romance and revenge on General Hospital.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of February 15 – 19, it’s Valentine’s Day in Port Charles, and Jason wishes someone a happy one. Read on for more teasers as to what to expect.

Britt meets up with her mother, who is desperate for revenge against Peter. Obrecht, all dolled up in her spy outfit, goes breaking into someplace to find the evidence she needs. But will she get away with it, or get herself caught by Anna, who is desperately trying to locate her nemesis and stop her from blowing up Peter’s life.

Curtis and Jordan are out together, toasting drinks and generally having a good time. What is going on here? We think it’s that stakeout she promised to help him with, the one involving catching a General Hospital staff member stepping out on their spouse. Hopefully, Jordan doesn’t see Curtis stepping out on her, even if this is for work.

Jax warns Carly that there is going to be some fallout from Nina learning the depth of their involvement in the events that led up to Nelle’s death. Nina turns to Valentin to help her make Carly pay, and Valentin is probably willing to do whatever it takes to get back into Nina’s good graces.

And by the end of the week, Jason is firing a gun! Well, that’s nothing new, but with the war between him and Cyrus heating up, we wonder who is on the other end of that shot.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook