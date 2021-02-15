Jill Johnson/JPI

Sally’s portrayer didn’t need Cupid to put hearts in her eyes on February 14; she had her boo for that.

On Valentine’s Day, when all the world’s thoughts turned to hearts and flowers, candy and romance, Courtney Hope had just one person on her mind: boyfriend Chad Duell.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life,” Instagrammed the Young & Restless star, who plays Sally. “I’d choose you over and over again if I had the chance.”

The couple was introduced years ago at a party by Duell’s former General Hospital castmate, Bryan Craig, who played Michael’s ill-fated half brother, Morgan. Since then, they’ve built a life together that has allowed them to continue to evolve, as individuals and together.

“Thank you for all you are,” Hope wrote to Duell. “Growing, learning and loving alongside you has been more incredible than I ever imagined.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C͎O͎U͎R͎T͎N͎E͎Y͎ H͎O͎P͎E͎🌻 (@thecourtneyhope)

In a separate post, the Daytime Emmy winner expressed his adoration for his sweetheart thusly: “Happy Valentine’s Day to this beautiful woman,” he captioned a joyful photo of the two of them. “I love living life with you, and I am a very lucky man!”

In response, Hope posted, “I love you so much, handsome.”

Aw. And they say romance is dead!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly)

