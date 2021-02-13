The Daughter of General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms and Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash Shows Off Spectacular Style in a Too-Cute Pre-Valentine Pic
The 7-year-old has a real gift for throwing together a tres-chic ensemble.
On February 12, General Hospital leading lady Kirsten Storms (Maxie) shared an impossibly adorable photo of Harper, her daughter with former husband Brandon Barash (Jake, Days of Our Lives). But Storms didn’t do so just because Harper has a smile that could light up the darkest of days — although that’s true, too — she did so because… just look at that rockin’ get-up!
Is there a version of Vogue for 7-year-olds? ’Cause if so, this mini-fashionista needs to be in it.
“Brandon and I let Harper pick out her own clothes,” explained Storms, who met her ex when he played Johnny on General Hospital. “We have for a long time. She has always had the most unique and incredible style that is so very… well, Harper.”
This particular ensemble was special, though, even for the pint-sized style maven. Harper obviously put some real heart into the selection of each piece. “Today’s pre-Valentine’s outfit is one of my all-time faves,” said Mom. “Maybe it’s that she is so full of love, and this outfit suits her.
“Or,” she added, “maybe it’s the boots.”
