Being a grandmother, we presume.

Newly-minted silver fox Maurice Benard sure knows how to get his followers’ attention. First, give ’em a flash of those legendary dimples. Then, share a new picture with daughter Heather Anderson’s firstborn, Eloise, aka one of the cutest babies on the Internet.

“Look who just happened to crawl into bed with me,” the General Hospital star captioned the beyond-adorable photo of himself with the four-month old (if our math is correct, a 50/50 proposition on the best of days). “Baby Eloise.

“I’ll say it again,” he added, joy radiating from every word. “Is there anything better than being a grandfather?”

All but in unison, Benard’s fans replied no. Heck, no, even. “You’re so right,” wrote althamaggard. “Nothing better than being a grandparent. The love is like no other.”

“Nope!” enthused serrogloria. Being a grandparent is “the best feeling in the world. Sometimes the only thing that gets me up is my grandchildren.”

“Maurice,” wrote gabeybaby74, “it changes who you [are] as a person for the better. Enjoy every moment.”

From the looks it, Sonny’s portrayer is doing exactly that. Even before Heather and husband Phil’s bundle of joy arrived, he was eagerly anticipating Eloise’s debut. “I love babies,” he said in October. “I love kids, I love animals… I love life.”

While you're here savoring the cute, perhaps you'd like to stick around long enough to be "aw"-struck by the below photo gallery, a collection of images of soap stars and their beautiful mothers.