Jill Johnson/JPI

The actor’s expression of gratitude brought on “a tidal wave of comments” from fans fearing that his run as Peter was over.

On February 6, Wes Ramsey was feeling pretty darned good. As he put it on Instagram, “There’s no greater sense of creative fulfillment than reaching the end of a truly epic week on set doing what you love.”

From there, Peter’s portrayer went on to give “a big shout-out to all the General Hospital cast and crew. I’m inspired by and grateful for each and every one of you.

“Thank you,” he added, “for sharing in the adventure of this Port Charles journey.”

More: RSVP yes to General Hospital supercouple’s wedding

Somehow, a whole lot of Ramsey’s followers took his post to mean that he had reached the end of his stint as Maxie’s complicated fiancé. “Are you leaving?!” asked several.

“You better not be going anywhere,” chimed in maryjobalmert. “I love your character.”

Fearing the worst, askphotographyby80 told Ramsey, “You will be missed. Amazing actor that got written into a wall like many others have lately!”

Finally, Ramsey returned to make a clarification atop his message. “Based on a tidal wave of comments, I must now preface — this is not a farewell post,” he said with a laugh. He had “just had a great week at ‘the office,’ so thank you for all the kind and supportive words. General Hospital has the best fans on the planet.”

More: Headwriters tease Maxie’s pre-wedding jitters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wes Ramsey (@wes_ramsey)

While you’re here, check out the below photo gallery of General Hospital stars and their significant others, among them Ramsey and Laura Wright (Carly).