General Hospital Leading Lady Shares Emmy-Reel Drama: Do Her Peers Think ‘I Better Apologize… Before I Get a Facelift and Jump in a Volcano?’
Howard Wise/JPI
She wasn’t asking for a friend, either, she admitted. “Asking for me.”
It seems like fun to us, the idea of being a star poring over your material for the past year to decide which episodes to submit for award consideration. But it ain’t necessarily so, according to Lisa LoCicero, the General Hospital MVP who plays Olivia.
More: GH youngster shares ‘sad day for me’
On February 2, she tweeted out an “honest question for fellow daytime actors on Emmy-reel week: Watching your year of work, is your visceral reaction like, ‘Yes! Nailed it! G.O.A.T.!!!” In other words, greatest of all-time.
“Or,” she continued, “holy [bleep]. I better apologize to [the Screen Actors Guild] and the people before I get a facelift and jump in a volcano? Asking for me.”
Honest question for fellow daytime actors on Emmy reel week: watching your year of work, is your visceral reaction like..🥳🥳🤩🤩YES!! NAILED IT!! G.O.A.T!!! Or… holy 💩.. I better apologize to SAG and the people before I get a facelift and jump in a volcano..? Asking 4 me 😐
— lisa locicero (@lisalocicerogh) February 2, 2021
Honestly, is anyone’s Twitter feed funnier than LoCicero’s? Maybe that of William deVry (ex-Julian)…
Anyway, in response to LoCicero’s post, Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) reached out. Or tried to. “I’m not sure you’ll get this,” she said. “I’m inside a volcano, and the connection is bad… but… ”
I’m not sure you’ll get this, I’m inside of a volcano & the connection is bad…. but…
— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) February 2, 2021
LoCicero’s General Hospital hubby Wally Kurth (Ned) chimed in that he didn’t mind rewinding through his shows… once. “At first viewing, I’m fine, but after more viewings, I can’t help but think it won’t stand out at all.”
For our money, this is the scene that has to be included on LoCicero’s reel. (Watch it here.) What episodes do you think were her 2020 standouts? On your way to the comments, stop off at the photo gallery below, which reviews the highs and lows of General Hospital in the year gone by.