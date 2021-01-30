A Day After the Death of His Father, an Emmy-Winning Soap-Hopper Pays a Loving Tribute to the ‘Underdog’s Hero With a Heart Bigger Than California’
On January 30, Scott Reeves shared the sad news that he had lost his dad.
It’s a first to which no one looks forward. “Twenty-four hours ago, my dad, Joe Reeves, had the privilege of seeing Jesus face to face,” Instagrammed Scott Reeves. “It was my first time experiencing saying goodbye — well, goodbye for now — to someone in my immediate family.
“I can now appreciate the pain that friends of mine have already experienced,” he added, “and my prayers are with you.”
From there, the Emmy winner, formerly Ryan on The Young and the Restless and Steve on General Hospital, offered up a loving tribute to his father. “Dad was a fighter in every sense of the word,” wrote the actor. “From meager beginnings in Delight, Arkansas, where he fought his way to Golden Glove status in Little Rock, to the bright lights of Hollywood, where he forged his own way to become one of the most well-respected and well-liked police officers Beverly Hills had to offer.
“I have have always been amazed and inspired by his tenacity and determination to make a great life for his wife and three kids,” Reeves continued. “He loved and provided for his family so well and instilled the core values that make all of us who we are today.”
Despite the sadness that he had to be feeling, Reeves managed to remain positive, finding a silver lining even among clouds so dark. “You knew no strangers and always saw the best in people,” he wrote to his dad. “You were the underdog’s hero with a heart bigger than California. You loved my wife [Melissa, formerly Jennifer on Days of Our Lives] like a daughter and my kids like they were your own. I’m so grateful to the Lord that you got to meet your two great grandsons. Your legacy lives on.
“You have always been my biggest fan and pushed me to be the best that I could be,” he went on. “I love you with all my heart and will miss you every day but look so forward to seeing you again in glory someday.”
You can read Reeves' full post above.