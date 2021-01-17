ABC (2)

And old TV clip made him wonder why her co-star… well, wasn’t old!

After getting a gander at a scene from FX’s Nip/Tuck, Eden McCoy was confused. There was her General Hospital castmate, James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), with Julian McMahon (formerly Ian on Another World), and he…

Well, let’s her share the reason for her vexation.

“Ummm, explain yourself,” Josslyn’s portrayer tweeted Stuart. “Am watching Nip/Tuck, and this [episode] is from 2003, and you look exactly the same.”

Check out the clip — in which Stuart rocks an Aussie accent — above and see if McCoy isn’t right. (Spoiler alert: She is.)

ummm @japastu explain yourself…am watching Nip Tuck and this ep is from 2003 and u look EXACTLY the same😳💞🙌 pic.twitter.com/UU3zjHMhBQ — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) January 17, 2021

Immediately, McCoy’s followers began to weigh in with their theories about why the actor hasn’t seemed to age in almost 20 years. “He may be a vampire,” suggested a viewer named Tara.

No, that’s not it, said Bonnie Mandel, “He has a portrait locked away in a closet at his house” a la Dorian Gray.

Stacy Gibbons couldn’t explain why it was that Stuart hadn’t aged a day in years — but she did know that it had been going on for a long time. “Check him out [in his daytime debut as Will] on All My Children,” she told McCoy. Unbelievable as it is, he “still looks the same.”

In fact, he pretty much does; exhibits A and B see below.

In fact, he pretty much does; exhibits A and B see below.

No doubt, former castmate and Stuart's good pal, William deVry (ex-Julian), will have something to say about this.