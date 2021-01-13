General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals Which of His Looks Won in the Great Beard/No Beard Debate — Plus, What ‘That Pretty Much Says to Me’
The Emmy winner set the Internet on fire when he revealed just after New Year that he’d grown a full beard. But were fans on board with his makeover?
General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard really took to heart the whole “new year, new me” saying. On January 2, he damn near broke the Internet when he revealed that he’d stopped dyeing his hair black and had grown a full beard.
As the Internet does with everything, it weighed in on whether it was a change for the better… or not. Upon getting a gander at his castmate’s transformation, Ingo Rademacher (Jax) exclaimed, “Santa!”
But no, that wasn’t who Benard resembled, countered mermaidmelanie777. He looked “more like General Zod from Superman.”
Overall, though, the response to the soap star’s new look was overwhelmingly positive. “Wow,” wrote Emilie Newman, “love the silver.”
Carmen Cruzado said that she adored both “your beard and hair color, papi.”
Finally, on January 11, the actor revealed the results of the great beard-or-no-beard debate. “Beard wins by a landslide,” he wrote. “So that pretty much says to me I look pretty bad without a beard.”
We don’t think anybody really said that. And besides, the new look might go hand in hand with the new storyline that General Hospital is building around Sonny, who as far as we can tell has no memory of who he is or where he belongs. Maybe shortly, he’ll discover that he also has no memory of where he left his razor.
