Sonny could return to the shock of his life.

As 2020 came to a close, we were pretty sure that General Hospital was moving a suddenly-separated Jason toward a hookup with Britt. We even speculated as much in our 2021 predictions.

But then… whoa. A single episode changed our minds entirely and made us think that the show might instead be positioning him for a reunion with ex-lover/best friend Carly. Consider the evidence…

A Declaration of Love… of a Sort

After Sonny’s wife thwarted Jason’s plan to execute Cyrus, the hitman was beside himself. So was she. “What if you had been shot?” she exclaimed.

“I would have survived, just like I’ve survived every gunshot,” he replied. “What I can’t survive is losing you.”

Jason went on to blame himself for Carly being married to the Mob in the first place. “The only reason you got involved with Sonny was to help him for my sake. I know that,” he said. “And now that you’re in the business, you have all this power, [but] you don’t know how to handle it.

“You shouldn’t even know how to handle it,” he added. “And you have it because of me, and if you died because of that, I couldn’t stand it.”

The Fine Line Between Friends and Lovers

That Carly means the world to Jason is hardly news. They’ve been as thick as (ahem) thieves ever since their early days as bed buddies with no strings attached. And over the years, he’s been there for her and her loved ones time and time again — and not just because he’s her husband’s hired gun, either. He loves her as much as he does Sonny. Their family is his family, too.

Heck, he even got himself thrown behind bars so that he could try to look out for their son Michael while he was doing time for killing Claudia Zacchara.

And Carly is every bit as attached to Jason as he is to her. He is her constant, her rock. Yes, she’s altogether devoted to Sonny, but even when their marriage has been going through one of its rocky patches (or has been momentarily dissolved), Jason has stood by her. She’s never had to worry that he wouldn’t.

Will Passions Flare Anew?

With Sonny currently MIA and Jason newly separated from Sam, it doesn’t take much of a stretch of the imagination to think that Stone Cold and Carly could reconnect romantically. They’re both stressed out, on high alert 24/7. They’re pressure cookers who could at any moment forget themselves and wind up blowing off some steam together.

And who better to do so with than someone that they love and trust?

As much as Jason is looking for something to hold onto, what with having lost Sam and all, so is Carly. As she told Jason after interrupting his hit on Cyrus, “I am not sorry that I went today. I would do it again, and I would show up alone if I had to. I don’t know if Sonny’s alive, but you are. And I’m not going to lose you. So don’t expect me to say that I was wrong.

“I will always get you,” she added. “Always.”

Unfortunately, in the wake of the incident, the stakes were only raised. Jason couldn’t shoot Cyrus, lest he make Carly an accessory to murder. Now “he knows I didn’t kill him because of you,” Jason explained. “And it’s going to make us more vulnerable.”

“Hold my beer,” said Carly more or less — she’d gone and kidnapped Cyrus’ mother. Jason couldn’t believe his ears. “This is a line I thought I’d never cross,” he sighed, “and you just crossed it for me.” So he was going to have to pretend that he was behind the abduction in order to keep Carly safe.

The Point of No Return

If Jason and Carly were under any more pressure, they’d collapse. It’s just too, too easy to picture them relieving one another’s tension the way they did in bygone days. And if they went there, the stage would be set for huge aftershocks upon Sonny’s return. (After all, no one thinks he’s really dead.)

The don, loathing betrayal more than anything else in the world, would see shades of red that he didn’t even know existed. He might even split from his moll again… just in time for an old flame to return to Port Charles. What would Carly and Jason do then? Would they decide that they had always been endgame? Should the duo that had always been there for one another declare themselves officially one another’s?

What do you think, General Hospital fans? Can you imagine Jason and Carly re-hooking up? And if so, would you like that twist? On your way to the comments, check out the below photo gallery, which reviews Jason’s storied life, from boy next door to Stone Cold assassin.