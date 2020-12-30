General Hospital’s Josh Swickard Reports That an Extremist Group Has Stolen His Image: ‘It Is Very Upsetting’
Howard Wise/JPI
For Peter August’s sake, somebody get the door — we’re kicking 2020 out already.
First, we learned that The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm) and Days of Our Lives’ Camila Banus (Gabi) had tested positive for COVID. Then we found out that General Hospital Emmy winner Sarah Brown (ex-Carly/Claudia) had been attacked on Christmas Eve. And on December 29, General Hospital leading man Josh Swickard revealed that…
Sight. Let’s just let him tell you.
“I was just informed,” he explained in a video posted to Twitter, “that an extremist group is using a photo of me and digitally putting their logo on the shirt.”
As if it needed to be said, Chase’s portrayer makes it plain as day that he has zero ties to this group. As he put it, “I am in no way, shape or form affiliated with this group, and [the situation] is very upsetting.”
Naturally, the actor is trying to get them to cease and desist immediately. “My team is currently looking at it to get this resolved as quickly as possible,” he reported.
But perturbed as he is, he still managed to leave his fans with an upbeat message: “I love you all, and I hope you’re having a good day.” (You can watch his disclaimer in full below.)
DISCLAIMER. pic.twitter.com/3xP5FtocMo
— Josh Swickard (@josh_swickard) December 29, 2020
The news comes at a time when Swickard should be riding high. A California Christmas, the Netflix movie in which he starred with wife Lorynn York (who also wrote the feature) rose to No. 1 on the streaming service globally just before the holidays. “Thanks to everyone who supported this little movie,” he Instagrammed at the time. “Can’t tell you how much it means to me.”
View this post on Instagram
Later, Swickard’s astonishment and gratitude only grew. “I will never understand why our little movie has been so well-received around the world,” he wrote, “but I thank the Lord ever day for this life he’s given me.”
View this post on Instagram
While you’re here, review 2020’s General Hospital highlights in the photo gallery below.