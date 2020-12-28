General Hospital Alum Shares Disturbing Video of Her Holiday Attack: ‘This,’ She Says, ‘Was My Christmas Eve’
Jill Johnson/JPI
Just weeks after losing her father, soap veteran is injured by real-life Grinch.
Soap veteran Sarah Joy Brown’s Christmas holiday kick off was the very opposite of jolly this year as she encountered a real-life Grinch while out finishing some last minute shopping on Christmas Eve. Brown, who played both Carly and Claudia on General Hospital, and also had roles on As the World Turns, Bold & Beautiful, and Days of Our Lives, took to social media to share footage of the outrageous attack, which was both verbal and physical. All of this just weeks after the devastating loss of her father.
In the clip, which was filmed by Brown in Studio City, California, the unidentified man can be seen swinging a package while hurling obscenities at the actress. Brown, shockingly, revealed that her face was actually hurt in the exchange. She said, “He actually managed to break the skin on my face with that package he was striking me in the head with.” Horrifying! The actress shared the video in hopes that the offender might be identified.
According to Brown’s remarks in the comment section, the attack was unprovoked and began when the man cut in line in front of her inside the store. She explained, “He cut in front of me in a line at a store and I told him that wasn’t ok and took my place in line. He went [crazy] for no reason at all by shouting obscenities at me for five minutes so I started to film him and you see how that went.” The video is in the post below, but be warned, the video contains profanity.
This was my Christmas Eve. (Rated PG 17 4 Language & Violence) would be great if anyone in Studio City recognizes this guy. What a clown 🤡 he actually managed to break the skin on my face with that package he was striking me in the head with. pic.twitter.com/WME290hnEX
— Sarah Joy Brown (@sarahjoybrown) December 26, 2020
Concerned soap star Patrika Darbo, known for playing Nancy Wesley on Days of Our Lives and Shirley Spectra on Bold & Beautiful, reached out to express her shock, and to ask if Sarah was okay and if the man had been arrested. Brown responded, “I’m ok yes. Thank you. He didn’t get arrested and no one was helping but the only person standing there was an older woman. I shared it hoping it would get around and someone in LA would recognize him. I’m sure he’s done it before, unlikely he’s normally a nice man. Zero reason for this.”
We certainly hope the man is found and held accountable and that the rest of Sarah’s holiday was much better. She shared a special holiday message on Christmas Day to her fans, in part, asking people to be kind to one another. Hear it below.
Merry Christmas loves! ❤️☃️🎄🤍 pic.twitter.com/GcJHu68q8F
— Sarah Joy Brown (@sarahjoybrown) December 25, 2020
See General Hospital's 2020 year in review gallery below.