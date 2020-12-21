ABC

It’s going to be a blue Christmas for Valentin’s portrayer.

On December 20, General Hospital leading man James Patrick Stuart took to Twitter with sad news… and a little poem. It went as follows…

“Higgledy piggledy hi-de-ho… Miss you, kiss you, daddy-o… Wish you’d stuck around a bit, but you were sick and had to split. Just know that I could not be sad… when I’m this grateful you were my dad.”

Stuart’s father is, of course, Chad Stuart, who rose to prominence during the British Invasion of the 1960s as one half of the hitmaking duo Chad & Jeremy. Among their memorable singles were “Yesterday’s Gone” and “A Summer Song.” In fact, it was on the pair’s Facebook page that word first broke that Stuart had passed just after turning 79 on December 10.

Unrelated to the health crisis that has gripped the world, the post revealed that “Chad developed pneumonia after he was admitted to the hospital due to a fall. We ask for love, celebration but also space while the family adjusts to life without this incredible force.”

In 2019, the Stuart who plays Valentin on General Hospital released his debut album, The Apple Tree, as a gift to his dad. During a visit with his father in Hawaii, the actor explained to Soap Opera Digest, “I looked at him, and I don’t know, he just seems a little more frail. It was a moment where I realized, ‘You know what? Nobody’s getting any younger.’ So I just said to the universe, ‘All right. Is now the time?’”

And that it was. Though the elder Stuart didn’t perform on the album, Jeremy Clyde — the Jeremy of Chad & Jeremy — did accompany his old pal’s son on covers of a couple of C&J songs.

Among those offering JP their condolences was General Hospital co-star Wally Kurth (Ned): “James, my friend, sending comfort and good thoughts your way. I know your father was proud of you. He’ll always be watching and listening to you work your magic.”

Added Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), who hailed Chad Stuart as a “brilliant musician”: He “produced many musical memories as well as his stunning son.” In short, he’d had “a well-lived life.”

Not only that, but he remained grateful throughout it. As Chad & Jeremy’s Facebook post noted, when fans sent birthday messages every year, “Chad took the time to read each and every card. The world has lost a legend today, but his voice will continue to touch our lives through his music.”

You can sample Chad & Jeremy performing “Yesterday’s Gone” in the video below. (That’s Chad in the specs.)

