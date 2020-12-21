General Hospital Year in Review 2020: Reunions, Returns, Romances and Reveals Kept Port Charles Hopping and Viewers Hooked
Port Charles ended 2020 with a bang and several surprises.
2020 has been a doozy of a year for everyone, and that includes our favorite soap opera characters. The soaps were forced to shut down filming, and General Hospital along with the other daytime dramas aired reruns to bide time until they could safely produce new episodes. This led to the Nurses Ball, which normally airs in May, being delayed until August. It also resulted in the event looking very different than it has in the past.
Aside from The Nurses Ball, when General Hospital returned with new episodes taped using new safety protocols, it didn’t look much different than before filming had shut down. There weren’t as many large gatherings, and kisses were alluded to with actors going in for a smooch, but never fully locking lips on screen. However, there were plenty of hugs and embraces, and romance wasn’t lacking with Ava and Nikolas becoming one of the hottest couples on the show.
Some families in Port Charles were reunited, while others were tragically torn apart. And others may wish they never discovered they were releated! Viewers were thrilled when Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and her son Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons) made a brief appearance and were also equally as pleased by Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) returns. However, the end of 2020 saw a slew of departures that viewers weren’t happy about at all, including Julian (William deVry) and Lulu (Emme Rylan), along with Dev (Ashton Arbab) and Dustin (Mark Lawson) who were killed in the bombing of The Floating Rib.
#GH LOVE-Dante’s @dom_zamprogna return & all the emotional reunions & promise of a rocky reunion w/ true love Lulu Spencer. #GH HATE -firing of popular, talented @EmmeRylan & putting her @GeneralHospital legacy character, Lulu, in a coma, in middle of #Lante reunion story.
While we look forward to what 2021 has in store for the residents of Port Charles, take a look through our photo gallery below of the biggest storylines of 2020 and tell us what your favorite and least favorite moments were.
