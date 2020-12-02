Jill Johnson/JPI

Actress Julie Berman expresses her deep love and sorrow for her “baby girl.”

It’s a very sad time for General Hospital alum Julie Berman (former Lulu) and we want her to know she is in our thoughts. The actress shared on Instagram that she had recently lost her beloved pup who she called Tater Tot. Accompanied by four sweet photos, Berman admitted that while she’d hope to “feel an overwhelming sense of peace,” having to say goodbye put her on an emotional rollercoaster.

This can be said for many who have dealt with an ailing pet, as Berman explained, “I wanted time to slow down for one more kiss and one more ‘don’t forget me’ and one more anything and everything good and bad, but I also wanted it to speed up so I wouldn’t feel the torture of waiting for the moment it would actually be over. I wanted her to finally be free of her body which has been deteriorating for years. But I also questioned if she didn’t mind the breakdown and still wanted to fight.”

Her baby girl “made it to 14 years old last week” and the actress expressed just how much she loved her, “She really was that to me. I can’t believe you’re gone my little Tater Tot. You were loved and adored and we were good for each other and I hope that was enough.”

Earlier this year, Days of Our Lives’ Lauren Koslow lost her dog Ferg, and The Young and the Restless’ Lauralee Bell had to say goodbye to two of her Labrador Retrievers, Bo and Couver. Our deepest condolences go out to all of these daytime ladies and their precious fur babies.

For those who are new to General Hospital, Berman played the role of Lulu, prior to Emme Rylan taking over, on and off from 2005 to 2013. Now that Rylan has exited the show and Port Charles’ Lulu is in a coma, you never know… Berman could return to the ABC soap opera to reprise the role that won her three Daytime Emmy Awards. What would you think if that happened? Who do you prefer playing Lulu? Share your thoughts in the comment section below then look at some of the General Hospital characters we want back, including Lulu’s brother Lucky.

